Border Patrol: 9 rescued from flooded bog near Warroad, 7 detained

Authorities say nine people, most of whom didn’t have any legal documentation, were rescued from a flooded bog near Warroad early Tuesday morning.

The U.S. Customs and Border Protection says Border Patrol agents learned about a group of people in distress west of Warroad, less than 10 miles from the Canadian border, at around 4:50 a.m.

Royal Canadian Mounted Police first learned of the incident after a member of the group called to report their emergency, and Border Patrol then worked with several local emergency agencies to help the group.

All nine people were taken to medical facilities for treatment related to cold weather exposure, Border Patrol says, and agents determined that seven of the people had illegally entered the country without any legal documentation allowing them to be in the U.S.

Agents say that those seven will be taken to a Border Patrol station for further processing after they’re medically cleared.

An investigation into the incident remains active.