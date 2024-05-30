Book fairs providing free books for St. Paul Public Schools students

On Thursday, May 30, young students at St. Paul Public Schools (SPPS) will have an opportunity to walk away with free books.

SPPS is hosting a series of elementary book fairs with Start Reading Now, a Minneapolis-based nonprofit that helps all kids experience the joy of a book fair.

The fair’s goal is to help build at-home libraries for students in first, second, and third grades. Book fairs will be hosted at 13 SPPS elementary schools and is estimated to give way 21,000 books to 2,100 students.

Each child who attends a book fair will be able to walk away with ten new books of their choice.