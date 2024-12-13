Bomb threat at Apple Valley Menards determined to be false, suspect in custody

A bomb threat made at a Menards in Apple Valley Thursday was determined to be false by police.

Apple Valley Police said they learned of the threat around 4:12 p.m. when a caller told police a man in the store claimed there was a bomb in the Menards and there was another in his car.

Officers arrived at the store, found the man, and detained him.

Following an evacuation of the store and surrounding parking lots, authorities searched the area and found no explosive devices.

The suspect is still in custody, according to Apple Valley Police.