Boil water advisory issued for parts of St. Paul, Maplewood

Saint Paul Regional Water Services has issued a boil water advisory after an issue at the Ferndale tank in Maplewood Sunday afternoon, according to a news release.

It is unlikely that contamination has reached the distribution system, but those in the affected areas are asked to boil water or use bottled water for drinking, cooking, brushing teeth, etc. for 24 hours until the advisory is lifted, the news release said.

The affected areas in Maplewood and St. Paul include:

Holloway Ave. East, between 7th Ave. E and Division St./Halloway Ave E

Geneva Ave. N. – between Conway Ave. E. and Halloway Ave E/Division St

Conway Ave. East, between Carlton St. N and Geneva Ave. N. and Ave. R

Ruth Street N. – between 7th Ave. E and Larpenteur Ave. E.

Winthrop St. N. – Between Larpenteur Ave. E and Hoyt Ave. E.

Idaho Ave. E – between Furness Parkway and Winthrop St. N.

McKnight Rd. N. – between Ivy Ave. E. and Margaret St.

Staff members are conducting water quality testing to ensure the water is safe to drink and have not found any evidence of contamination, according to the news release.

The issue at the Ferndale tank was due to a loss of water pressure, the news release said.

“We are dedicated to providing safe water for our customers and are taking this step out of an abundance of caution,” said Racquel Vaske, assistant general manager of Saint Paul Regional Water Services. “Employees have resolved pressure issues and are flushing and sampling to ensure we can confidently lift this advisory as soon as possible.”

More information is available here.