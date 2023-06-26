Boil water advisory issued for Belle Plaine

Officials in a Scott County town are urging residents to boil any water before consuming it after an issue with the city’s water system.

The city of Belle Plaine says its water system had a mechanical failure Sunday night, causing a loss of pressure. While the pressure was restored within the hour, the brief loss may have still caused the city’s water to be contaminated.

Because of the possible contamination, the city is urging residents to boil all water before drinking or using it in food preparation to avoid any possibility of getting sick.

City officials say water samples will be collected and tested to determine if there was any contamination. Once those results are in, the city will let residents know when the water is safe through its Nixle alert system, social media and the city’s website.

Until then, residents should avoid drinking, cooking with or brushing their teeth with tap water that hasn’t been boiled for at least one minute.

More information on water advisories can be found online.