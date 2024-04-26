Bodycam video shows deputies run toward home after explosion in Richfield

Newly released body camera footage shows the first responders arriving at the scene of an apparent home explosion in Richfield earlier this week.

The Hennepin County Sheriff’s Office released the 92-second clip from the bodycams of Deputies Greg Granson and Dearest Welwolid on Thursday.

The video shows just the moment the deputies arrive at the significantly damaged home, located near 64th Street and Oliver Avenue, just before 8:45 a.m.

The two had just served up civil paperwork when they heard the explosion and rushed to help. Authorities say they heard someone yell for help inside and help bring the woman to safety.

The victim was hospitalized but is expected to survive.

“Thanks to our deputies’ attentiveness and quick action, the occupant was able to get to safety and receive medical care. We thank our deputies and all responding public safety professionals for their heroic work,” the sheriff’s office said on social media.