Body removed from a Fridley pond Saturday, authorities do not suspect foul play

After finding and removing a body from a pond in Fridley this past Saturday, authorities in Anoka County are continuing to investigate.

According to the Anoka County Sheriff’s Office, deputies and Fridley officers were called to a report of a suspected body in a pond near the 400 block of Mississippi Street NE in the City of Fridley on Saturday. Upon arrival, first responders located and recovered the body, later identified as 62-year-old Daniel Mark Aubrecht of Fridley.

At this time, the Anoka County Sheriff’s Office said they do not suspect foul play in the incident and are continuing to investigate alongside Fridley Police and the Midwest Medical Examiner’s Office.