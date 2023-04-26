Body of man found in Mississippi River identified as missing Minneapolis man

The Goodhue County Sheriff’s Office named the man whose body was found floating on the Mississippi River on Sunday.

Isaac Paul Russell-Hart, 42, of Minneapolis, had been missing since March 13. His cause of death is still being determined.

His body was found by a kayaker in an area that was flooded by the river’s high water level, according to a news release from the Goodhue County Sheriff’s Office.

Investigators say they do not know how long the body was in the water.

The Minneapolis Police Department said that foul play is not suspected.