Body of fisherman found in Leech Lake on Tuesday

A Walker man was found in Leech Lake on Tuesday after being reported missing following a fishing excursion on Monday.

On Monday just before 6 p.m., the Cass County Sheriff’s Office says it received a report of a fisherman on Leech Lake who had not been heard from and had not returned home.

Deputies and officials searched Leech Lake by land, boat and air. They located the fisherman’s boat on the east shore of Sucker Bay at around 8:18 p.m., deputies say.

Officials say they continued to search the area but did not locate the fisherman. On Tuesday, the search began again at 7 a.m. Later in the day, at around 6:30 p.m., the body of the 71-year-old fisherman was recovered near Sucker Bay, officials say.

The identity of the man has not yet been released publicly. An autopsy has been scheduled.