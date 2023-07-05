Body of 20-year-old pulled from Clearwater County lake Sunday

The body of a 20-year-old man was pulled from Lake Lamond in Bagley on Sunday, according to the Clearwater County Sheriff’s Office.

A 911 call reporting a possible drowning came in around 8:15 p.m. The caller said that Derek Vanscott McCann had jumped off a swimming raft at a public beach and hadn’t been seen since.

The Sheriff’s Office’s Dive Team was called in to help law enforcement search the area. McCann’s body was found around 11:15 p.m. in around 18 feet of water, authorities said.

The death is still under investigation and McCann’s autopsy will be performed at the University of North Dakota Forensic Pathology Center.

The Clearbrook/Gonvick Police Department, Bagley Police Department, Bagley Sanford Ambulance and Sanford Air Med assisted in responding to the scene.