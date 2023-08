Authorities say a body was found in the Mississippi River near Nicollet Island in Minneapolis on Thursday.

The Minneapolis Fire Department confirmed that crews responded to an area of the river near Fourth Avenue North and West River Parkway at 4:30 p.m. on Thursday and found a body.

The Hennepin County Water Patrol and fire crews then worked to recover the body and bring it to the medical examiner’s office.

No other information was immediately available.