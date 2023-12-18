Body found in Mississippi River near Ford Parkway bridge

Authorities say a recovery process is ongoing after a body was found in the waters of the Mississippi River on Monday afternoon.

According to the Ramsey County Sheriff’s Office, members of the Water Patrol team are working to recover a body near the bridge lock and dam.

The sheriff’s office says it doesn’t have information about the death, or the circumstances surrounding the person who was found. However, as of this time, authorities don’t believe criminal activity was involved.

No other details were immediately provided.