Body found in BWCA identified as missing Marshall man

A body was found near Brule Lake in Cook County, Minn. on Monday, officials say.

As originally reported by KSTP’s sister station, WDIO, 32-year-old Justin Sperl was last seen on Aug. 10. Law enforcement made contact with Sperl on Aug. 11, who said he was fine and only out canoeing.

Canoeists found Sperl’s body in the BWCA area on Monday.

“This is a terrible tragedy, and we extend our deepest sympathy to the family of Justin,” shared Sheriff Pat Eliasen in a statement.

The Midwest Medical Examiner’s Office is now investigating.