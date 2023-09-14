Body found in Bde Maka Ska, investigation underway

A death investigation is underway after authorities say a body was pulled from the west side of Lake Bde Maka Ska early Thursday.

According to the Hennepin County Sheriff’s Office, deputies were called to the west side of the lake at around 6:37 a.m. after a citizen who was walking near the lake reported seeing a body in shallow water.

The body was recovered by the Sheriff’s Office Water Patrol.

Authorities haven’t provided any details about the person pulled from the water.

The medical examiner’s office is expected to announce the person’s identity and cause of death at a later time.

No other information was immediately available.