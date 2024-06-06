Body found in Baptism River at Tettegouche State park identified

The Lake County Sheriff’s Office is sharing details about a deceased person found in the Baptism River at Tettegouche State Park.

The Sheriff’s Office reports that on May 12, deputies responded to a report of a body being found in the Baptism River at the state park. Hours later, they were able to pull the body from the river but were unable to identify the deceased person.

On May 13, clothing and a wallet belonging to 31-year-old Zachery Bulen of Finland, MN, were located at the base of Illgen Falls, north of Tettegouche State Park. Bulen was later identified as the person retrieved from the river with fingerprints by the Minnesota BCA.

According to the Lake County Sheriff’s Office, Bulen’s mother had reported not hearing from him in over a month.

At this time, the Lake County Sheriff’s Office said Bulen’s cause of death hasn’t been determined and is still being investigated.