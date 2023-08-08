Body found in area close to where Isanti County man was reported missing

Isanti County authorities say a man’s body has been found near an area that was reported to be the last known location of a man who went missing earlier this month.

According to the Isanti County Sheriff’s Office, deputies were called to the 6200 block of 300th Avenue Northeast in North Branch Township around 6:20 p.m. Monday for a report of a human’s body being found on a property.

When deputies arrived, they found a body near a tree and cornfield, as well as a firearm next to the body.

As of this time, the Sheriff’s Office says there’s no immediate danger to the public, and there are no signs of foul play. A cause of death hasn’t been determined at this time.

Although the identity of the man has yet to be identified, the body was found close to the last known location of 64-year-old David Sorn, who was last seen walking away from his North Branch Township home around 9:30 p.m. on Aug. 2.

Sorn is described as being a vulnerable adult, has medical conditions and uses a cane to help him walk. Authorities have previously said that it was believed Sorn had a handgun at the time he disappeared.

He is described as being 6’1 and weighs about 180 pounds.