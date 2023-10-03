Bodies of 2 men recovered from St. Croix River in apparent double drowning

The bodies of two men were recovered from the St. Croix River in Troy, WI, in an apparent double drowning, according to a news release from the St. Croix County Sheriff’s Office.

Authorities say a call came in around 9:35 a.m. of an apparent body in the water about 650 yards from Troy Beach, near a boat that was spinning in circles, according to authorities.

Washington County deputies assisted in responding to the incident, but couldn’t find anyone in the water, which is around 30-40 feet deep in that area.

The Washington County Dive Team found the body of the first man around 12:12 p.m., authorities said.

The body of the second man was recovered just before 6 p.m.

The identities of the mean are being withheld pending positive identification and family notifications.