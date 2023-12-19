Board of Pardons to hear from man convicted of murdering 3 people in 1994 during Tuesday meeting

A man who has been imprisoned for nearly 3 decades for murdering three men will be asking for an early release on Tuesday.

A Duluth man who’s been behind bars for nearly 30 years after being convicted in the murders of three men will be asking for a chance of an early release on Tuesday.

Governor Tim Walz will chair the state Board of Pardons for its second, day-long meeting this week. The board consists of three people – Walz, Attorney General Keith Ellison and Supreme Court Chief Justice Natalie Hudson.

Todd Michael Warren wrote a letter to the board, saying he’s no longer the same impulsive boy he was 30 years ago.

The case unfolded at a Duluth house party back in March of 1994, when Warren claimed he saw his girlfriend’s friend being raped.

Records state Warren, who was 18 at the time, then drove over 20 miles to his parent’s home, grabbed his dad’s gun, and returned to the party, where he fatally shot Keith Hermanson, Peter Moore and Samuel Witherspoon.

Warren was found guilty by a jury and sentenced to three life terms, but a judge ruled Warren could petition for parole after 30 years, which is exacctly what Warran did this summer, writing to the Pardon Board that he takes responsibility, and has changed.

However, the family of the three victims are fiercely against the request, any many of them are expected to speak in front of the board on Tuesday.

Of those actively serving a sentence, the Board granted only three of 89 pardon applications last year.

Tuesday’s hearings begin at 10 a.m.

