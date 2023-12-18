Board approves ban on smoking marijuana, hemp at metro airports

In just two weeks, smoking marijuana or hemp will not be allowed at metro airports.

The Metropolitan Airports Commission (MAC) approved the new ordinance during Monday’s Board of Commissioners meeting.

That ordinance takes effect on Jan. 1 not only at Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport (MSP) but also at the airports it operates in Blaine, Crystal, Lake Elmo, St. Paul, Eden Prairie and Lakeville. A violation would be a petty misdemeanor.

For now, the ordinance only covers smoking, not gummies or drinks, although the board could opt to expand it at a later time.

Possession and recreational use of limited amounts of marijuana officially became legal in Minnesota back in August, although it’s still not legal for sales — outside of Native reservations — and likely won’t be until 2025.