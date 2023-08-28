Blue supermoon will appear Wednesday night

Blue Supermoon set for Wednesday Night

Sky watchers are getting ready for a relatively rare interstellar sight this week.

The next full moon on Wednesday night will be the second so-called “supermoon” in August, making it a blue moon.

The name has nothing to do with the appearance but blue moons only happen once every two or three years.

A supermoon will appear slightly larger than usual because its orbit will bring it closer to Earth, although NASA says it’s hard to really notice the difference.

