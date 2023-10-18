Blue Earth County crash leaves Farmington man dead

An 18-year-old man is dead after a crash in Blue Earth County on Tuesday.

The Minnesota State Patrol’s incident report says a Chevrolet Malibu was traveling south on 610th Street from westbound Highway 14 around 5:30 p.m. when a collision happened in the intersection with an eastbound Honda CBR600 on Highway 14.

Tyler James Schmitz, of Farmington, died at the scene. The driver of the Chevrolet Malibu, identified as a 27-year-old man from Elysian, was taken to Mayo Clinic Mankato for non-life-threatening injuries.