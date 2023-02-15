Bloomington teen airlifted to hospital after leg caught in snowmobile

A teenager from Bloomington was airlifted to a hospital Sunday after a snowmobile accident just north of Mille Lacs Lake.

The Crow Wing County Sheriff’s Office says deputies were called to a reported snowmobile crash on Bay Lake at around 12:09 p.m.

Authorities learned two 15-year-old girls were on a snowmobile that was pulling a sled when the driver lost control due to slush on the lake. As it came to a stop, the passenger’s leg got caught in the snowmobile’s track.

Deerwood Fire crews were able to free the victim, who was then airlifted to a hospital. Her condition wasn’t immediately clear.

The incident remains under investigation.