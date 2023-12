Bloomington Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating a missing vulnerable adult.

Gatson Alvardo Chavez, 53, was last seen Friday near the 9200 block of Nicollet Avenue South. He is 5’04” and weighs 150 pounds.

Authorities said he was wearing blue jeans and a long-sleeved shirt.

If you have seen him or have information on his whereabouts, call Bloomington police at 952-563-4900.