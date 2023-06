Police in Bloomington are asking residents to watch for a missing vulnerable man.

Bloomington Police said 42-year-old Brian Tucker left the Martin Lutheran Center Monday night and authorities are concerned for his wellbeing.

He uses a wheelchair and is deaf, police say.

He’s described as being 5-foot-7 and around 170 pounds with black hair and a teardrop tattoo under his left eye.

Anyone who sees him is asked to call police at 952-563-4900.