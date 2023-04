Bloomington police announced that officers are searching for a missing 22-year-old man who was last seen on an MSP International Airport camera at 2:41 p.m. Thursday.

There is no record of Alejandro Pedro Patino flying anywhere, authorities said.

Patino was last seen wearing a white tank top with a black hoodie and blue jeans.

If you have seen Patino, call 952-563-4975.