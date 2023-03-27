Bloomington police search for missing man with dementia

Authorities in Bloomington are searching for an elderly man with dementia who was last seen Sunday night.

According to Bloomington Police, 80-year-old Gary Heichert was last seen at around 10 p.m. near West Bush Lake Road and 86th Street.

Police say in addition to having dementia, Heichert has low mobility.

Residents, especially those near West Bush Lake Road and 86th Street, are asked to be on the lookout for Heichert. Anyone who sees him is asked to call 911.