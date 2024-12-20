Bloomington police looking for suspect in racially motivated graffiti

Bloomington police are looking for a man they say vandalized a vehicle with hate symbols on Wednesday.

The man graffitied a home and car on the 1300 block of 86th Avenue East around 3:15 a.m., according to Bloomington police.

The victim told police he feels he may have been targeted because of political and law enforcement-related yard signs in his yard.

The suspect is a white man with a medium build and a reddish build. He was seen wearing a green jacket, red shirt, black pants with a white logo on the left thigh, brown boots, a gray stocking cap and a gray backpack with black trim.

Law enforcement says the man came from the east on foot.

Anyone with information on the suspect or crime should contact Detective Bill King at 952-563-8839.