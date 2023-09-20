Bloomington Police Department arrests multiple men in prostitution sting

Several people were arrested in Bloomington after an undercover officer posed as a sex worker on websites known to authorities to provide prostitution services.

Authorities from the Bloomington Police Department Special Investigations Unit (SIU) and other law enforcement entities arrested numerous men between Sept. 13 and Sept. 20 in connection with an investigation into customers seeking prostitution services from juveniles and adults, according to a news release from the Bloomington Police Department.

All of the men who were arrested were released pending charges, officials said.

Bloomington Police Department Chief Hodges is set to provide more information on the arrests during a Wednesday morning news conference.

