Bloomington police ask for help finding missing woman

Police are asking for the public’s help in finding a woman who hasn’t had contact with her family in two weeks.

An alert from the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension says 32-year-old Kelsey Koneczny was last seen in St. Paul on Dec. 5. However, she hasn’t had any contact with family since then, and authorities are concerned for her well-being.

She’s described as being 5-foot-4 and around 180 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information regarding her whereabouts is asked to call 911 or Bloomington police at 952-563-8627.