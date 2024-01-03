Bloomington PD seeks public’s help in finding vulnerable 14-year-old

Bloomington Police Department is seeking the public’s help in finding a missing and vulnerable 14-year-old, Catherine.

Authorities said she walked away from her parents at the Mall of America around 12:45 p.m. Tuesday.

She is 5’09” and weighs around 170 pounds. She has orange-ish hair and was last seen wearing a pink Hello Kitty sweatshirt, as pictured.

If you have seen Catherine, call Bloomington Police Department at 952-563-4900.