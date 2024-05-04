Bloomington house fire seriously damages home, no injuries reported

A fire in Bloomington seriously damaged a home on Friday night.

Fire crews were called to the 5300 block of River Bluff Curve on a report of a fire.

A post on X from the Bloomington Fire Department at 8:23 p.m. on Friday said a second alarm was struck as crews worked to battle the house fire.

Around 9 p.m., fire officials posted an update on X stating that the fire was under control and crews were working to fully extinguish hot spots.

No one was injured in the fire. Though the homeowner was not home at the time of the fire, all three of their pets were accounted for, according to Bloomington fire officials.