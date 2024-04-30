Bloomington fire officials looking for information on Sunday portable restroom blaze

Bloomington fire officials are asking the public for any information regarding a fire at a portable restroom on Sunday night.

Fire crews from Bloomington were called to East Bush Lake Road late Sunday night on a report of a fire, according to a post on X from the Bloomington Fire Department.

Officials say they believe the fire was intentionally set. A spokesperson for the Bloomington Fire Department said the portable restrooms were deemed a complete loss as a result of the flames.

If you have information regarding Sunday night’s fire, call 952-563-4801.