Blink-182 sets show at Target Center next summer

Blink-182, one of the defining rock bands of the 1990s, has announced another tour with new music, including a stop in Minnesota next year.

The band is scheduled to play a show at Target Center in Minneapolis on Aug. 6, 2024, after kicking off the North American leg of its tour in Orlando on June 20.

Tickets for the show at Target Center will go on sale to the public starting at 10 a.m. on Friday, Oct. 27.

The multi-platinum, award-winning band will debut its “One More Time” album on the tour and be joined by special guest Pierce The Veil.

To find more information about the tour or buy tickets, click here.