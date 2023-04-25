Blaine police investigate report of bomb on school bus; routes expected to be delayed

Authorities are investigating a report of an explosive device on a school bus in Blaine.

Blaine Police Captain Mark Boerboom says officers got thirdhand information that a student may have left a bomb on the bus.

Law enforcement responded to the bus garage in the 1800 block of Radisson Road at around noon, evacuated the surrounding area, including the nearby businesses, and called for a bomb squad from Minneapolis.

Boerboom says bus routes are expected to be delayed Tuesday afternoon due to the situation.

This is a developing story. 5 EYEWITNESS NEWS will update it as more information becomes available.