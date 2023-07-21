Blaine Police ask for help finding missing teen

The Blaine Police are asking for the community’s help to find a missing 16-year-old girl.

According to the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension (BCA) alert, Angela Gasner was last seen leaving a facility in Blaine on July 16.

Authorities say they believe she could be in the Minneapolis area.

The BCA says her hair changes, but most recently had black hair with blonde areas and says she wears two nose piercings and two eyebrow piercings.

Anyone who thinks they see her or with information about her whereabouts are asked to call Blaine Police at 763-427-1212.