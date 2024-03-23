Blaine officials warn public about Bitcoin scam

The Blaine Police Department is warning people about a Bitcoin scheme in which scammers are stealing thousands of dollars from people.

The scam works by notifying the victims that their bank account has detected unusual activity and directing them to withdraw thousands of dollars and put it into a Bitcoin machine at a gas station, according to the Blaine Police Department.

The victims are often notified by a pop-up providing a number to contact Microsoft support regarding suspicious charges on their bank account.

After using the Bitcoin machine at the gas station, the funds are placed in the scammer’s digital wallet, and victims are unable to reverse the transaction.

Officials say the swindlers knew the victims’ exact balances in their savings and checking accounts and provided photos of the victims’ bank ID cards with their names on them, telling victims not to contact the police.

The Blaine Police Department recommends you talk to your bank directly if you’re contacted about fraudulent charges.