Blaine K9 dies in emergency surgery

The Blaine Police Department is mourning the loss of a K9 after an emergency surgery last weekend.

A Facebook post from the department said K9 Cuda was brought to a veterinarian clinic on Sunday morning because he wasn’t eating and appeared sick. Officials at the clinic determined Cuda was suffering from gastric dilatation-volvulus (GDV), which is a condition where the stomach twists, cutting off circulation to the intestines.

Cuda was rushed into surgery, but did not make it, the Facebook post added.

The tracking K9 started with Officer Kelly Jahnke in the Blaine Police Department in March of 2022.

“Though his time of service was cut short (Mar 28, 2022-May 19, 2024) his impact on his handler, trainers, partners, and staff was large. He will always be missed,” said a spokesperson for the department.