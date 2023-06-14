Blackout plates coming soon to Minnesotans

Blackout license plates will soon hit the roads in Minnesota.

Starting Jan. 1, 2024, license plates with a black background and white lettering will be available for cars, non-commercial trucks, RVs and motorcycles for an additional fee.

An official license plate design hasn’t been released yet, but the bill says “the state commissioner (of public safety) must adopt a suitable plate design that includes a black background with white text.”

The blackout plates would require the buyer to pay an additional $30 annual fee to the driver and vehicle services operating account as well as a fee for special plates. All other normal license plate fees and taxes apply.