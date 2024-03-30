Blackduck man dies in overnight Beltrami County crash

A Blackduck man is dead after a crash in Beltrami County in the early morning hours on Saturday.

A report from the Minnesota State Patrol says a 37-year-old man was driving a Chrysler 300 northbound on Minnesota Highway 72 around 1:45 a.m. when it went off the road and crashed in the right ditch.

The man died as a result of the crash. State Patrol did not specify if alcohol was a factor in the crash.

The identity of the man has not yet been released. Check back for updates.