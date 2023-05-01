Black Keys, Velveteers to perform at State Fair Grandstand

Another grandstand show has been announced for this year’s Minnesota State Fair concert series.

Early Monday, fair officials announced The Black Keys will be performing with The Velveteers on Thursday, Aug. 24.

The Black Keys are a Grammy nominated group for Best Contemporary Blues Album and is known for songs such as “Wild Child”, “Good Love”, and “It Ain’t Over.”

Meanwhile, the Velveteers is a rock trio from Colorado.

Tickets will go on sale this Friday at 10 a.m.

CLICK HERE for tickets, or call 800-514-3849.

Other grandstand shows include Keith Urban, The Chicks, Boyz II Men, Brandi Carlile and Duran Duran.