Black Keys cancel concert at Target Center, band says changes are coming to tour

Concert goers excited to see The Black Keys this fall at Target Center will be getting a refund after the event was cancelled.

The band’s tour page currently shows a stop in Chicago on July 6, but no other dates. Previously, the group was scheduled to perform in Minneapolis on Sunday, Nov. 10, as part of its International Players Tour.

Anyone who has already bought tickets for the concert will be given a refund to the original method of payment used, according to Ticketmaster’s web page for the event. That refund will be given as soon as funds are received from the event organizer and are expected to be back in the purchaser’s bank account within two to three weeks.

However, if tickets were transferred, the refund will go to the fan who originally bought the tickets through Ticketmaster, according to the website.

The band took to social media on Sunday, saying Patrick Carney and Dan Auerbach are “alive and well” to reassure fans who may be wondering why the event was canceled.

On social media, group members say they have decided to “make some changes to the North American leg of the International Players Tour” following their recent shows across Europe and “will be announcing a revised set of dates shortly.”

Although the exact changes the band has in mind weren’t described, the post said “We’re pretty sure everyone is going to be excited when you see what we have in mind” and they are looking forward to the shows.