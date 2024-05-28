Billie Jean King spotted in Minneapolis, St. Paul for PWHL game

Tennis great Billie Jean King was seen Sunday at A Bar of Their Own - a new, all-women's sports bar in Minneapolis - as well as the Xcel Energy Center for Game 4 of the PWHL championship series.

Minnesota’s Professional Women’s Hockey League team seems to have a new – and prominent – fan.

Tennis great Billie Jean King was seen Sunday at A Bar of Their Own – a new, all-women’s sports bar in Minneapolis.

She signed the wall there before heading over to Xcel Energy Center for Game 4 between Minnesota and Boston, who are playing for the championship in a best-of-five series.

RELATED: Muller scores late in 2nd OT, lifting Boston over Minnesota to send PWHL finals to decisive Game 5

The bar shared a video of King, a longtime champion of social justice and equality who has been a key supporter of the PWHL, at the establishment on social media.

Minnesota’s team also posted a photo of King on Facebook.

Minnesota will play in Boston for the decisive Game 5 on Wednesday, and a watch party will be held at the bar.

Puck drop is at 6 p.m. (CT) at The Tsongas Center.