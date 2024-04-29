Billie Eilish tour includes 2 shows in St. Paul

Big-time pop singer-songwriter Billie Eilish has announced a massive new tour, which includes two shows in St. Paul.

The “Hit Me Hard and Soft” Tour was announced Monday and features concerts on Nov. 10 and 11 at Xcel Energy Center.

Tickets go on sale this Friday but a presale period for American Express cardmembers opens on Tuesday.

The tour is scheduled to kick off on Sept. 29 with a North American leg that is scheduled to wrap up in mid-December, followed by an international leg starting in February 2025.

