Bilingual Christmas celebration happening Sunday in Richfield

A bilingual Christmas celebration is happening at a church in Richfield on Sunday.

Tapestry, a bilingual and largely immigrant church, is putting on its first-ever bilingual Christmas Eve musical play and production, which will tell the story of Luke 2 from the perspective of immigrants from Central and South America.

The musical highlights migrants from all over the Americas on their journey to see the Christ child, according to a press release from Tapestry. Musicians from places like El Salvador, Honduras, Mexico, Puerto Rico, and Venezuela are set to be in the show, which is open to all.

After the musical, hallacas, a traditional Venezuelan holiday good, will be served by a Tapestry family that recently came to Minnesota.

The show is at 12:30 p.m. on Christmas Eve at 7045 Lyndale Ave South in Richfield.