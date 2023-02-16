Bikes, helmets donated to students at St. Paul’s Highwood Hills Elementary School

Kids at Highwood Hills Elementary School in St. Paul got free bicycles and helmets thanks to a donation this week.

The generous gift was thanks to a partnership with Indian Motorcycle Dealership in St. Paul, the consulting firm PLUM Catalyst and the national program All Kids Bike.

The initiative is designed to teach kids how to bike at school and introduce children to safe bicycling while also creating a lifelong love of bike riding.

“Initially, the bikes show up without pedals, they walk them around and learn to balance and stay active on a bicycle and learn the love of riding. And then from there, they add the pedals and learn how to bike eon the two wheels,” said Tammy Meehan Russell of PLUM Catalyst.

Since 2018, the All Kids Bike program has helped more than 330,000 students in the United States learn how to ride a bike.

Kids learn to ride bikes at Highwood Hills Elementary School in St. Paul on Feb. 16, 2023. (KSTP-TV)

CLICK HERE to learn more about the program.