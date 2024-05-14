Bike and pedestrian paths could be coming to a suburb near you

Many suburban cities across the metro are trying to create more ways for residents to walk and bike, so you can expect to see more dedicated pathways in the future.

Steve Peterson is a Senior Manager with the Metropolitan Council. He says there’s been more demand since people started working from home during the pandemic and since electric bikes started becoming more popular. In fact, they are doubling the amount of funding for local trails across the metro in the next year.

“People want bicycle and trail accommodations near their home as they are working from home, and you have a whole new group of people with e-bikes that are biking across the system,” Peterson said.

The city of Roseville is one suburban community that’s in the process of creating its first bike plan and is asking for feedback from residents.

“Having more opportunities to walk and bike brings a sense of community,” said Jennifer Lowry, Roseville City Engineer and Assistant Public Works Director.

According to the Met Council, other suburban cities like Victoria, Blaine, Lakeville and Stillwater are working on expanding their bike and pedestrian plans.