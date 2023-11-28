Bielenberg Bridge ribbon cutting ceremony held ahead of opening later this week

The opening of the Bielenberg Bridge later this week was welcomed with a ribbon-cutting ceremony on Monday afternoon.

Leaders from the Metropolitan Council and federal, state, county and local governments cut the ribbon for the new Bielenberg Drive Bridge built for the Gold Line bus rapid transit project.

The bridge connecting Oakdale and Woodbury is anticipated to open this week for cars and pedestrians, according to Metro Transit.

The ribbon-cutting ceremony took place at the southern end of the bridge near the intersection of Hudson Road and Bielenberg Drive.

The bridge will have dedicated lanes for Gold Line buses when service begins in 2025.

