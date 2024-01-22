Biden to visit Wisconsin on Thursday
President Joe Biden will make a stop in Wisconsin later this week, the White House says.
Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said Monday that Biden will visit Superior, located just across the St. Louis River from Duluth, to highlight his administration’s economic plans and how they’re impacting Americans.
His stop will come two days after the New Hampshire presidential primary and a week before the primary in South Carolina.
Details of the president’s visit haven’t yet been announced.