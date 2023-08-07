Bicyclist dies after colliding with semi in Minneapolis

A man is dead after crashing his bicycle into a semi-truck late Friday morning, according to a news release from Minneapolis police.

The Hennepin County Medical Examiner identified the man as 59-year-old Timothy Lee Stangel. His cause of death is listed as blunt force injuries from the collision.

Police say they responded to a report of a crash near the intersection of St. Anthony Parkway and California Avenue Northeast around 11:30 a.m. that day.

Officers then found Stangel on the ground near the semi-truck as he was being treated for life-threatening injuries by EMS.

Stangel died after being taken to the hospital, according to police.

Investigators say they believe he was riding downhill “at a high rate of speed” and couldn’t stop before hitting the rear of the truck as it entered the roadway.

No arrests were made, and the investigation is ongoing.