Bethel University announces drop in tuition costs

Bethel University on Monday announced that beginning in the fall of 2025, the cost of tuition in the College of Arts and Sciences would drop from $44,050 to $25,990.

Scholarships and federal aid will also be available for students who need additional financial assistance.

As current students’ tuition is decreased, their financial assistance packages will be revised in line with the new tuition rate. The University added that with this, students won’t see their total costs exceed what it would have been with the previous tuition cost.

According to the school, this is its latest move to provide high-quality, accessible and attainable education. Other steps include:

Broadening PSEO and early college offerings

Expanding programs such as internships, experimental learning and mentorships through the Office of Career Development and Calling

Integrating Cultural Intelligence curriculum

Expanding program offerings in high-demand academic areas

Renovating teaching and learning spaces